More than 42,500 new COVID-19 cases, state’s vaccine rate stays stagnant

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Dec. 3 reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since last week.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 26 – Dec. 2 is 4.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity during that same time is 5.6 percent.

As of Dec. 2 midnight, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to the IDPH.

Of the state’s total population, more than 61 percent is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approximately 36 percent of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Dec. 2. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,387 doses.

Since Friday, Nov. 26, 380,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.