More than half of Illinois adults fully vaccinated

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 66 additional deaths in the week of June 18-25.

Almost 71 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 54 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,390,432 cases, including 23,199 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

As of June 24, 435 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 99 patients were in the ICU and 53 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In mid-June, more than 50 teens and adult staff at a summer youth camp in central Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. At least one person was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine.

The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors. All campers and staff went home and were asked to be tested and instructed to quarantine.

As more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variants spread, including the Delta variant, largely among people who have not been vaccinated, IDPH continues to encourage all residents 12 years and older to be vaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 18-24, is 0.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 18-24, 2021 is 0.8 percent.

A total of 12,360,117 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of June 24.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.