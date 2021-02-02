More vaccination locations added across state

SPRINGFIELD – The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination locations across Illinois continues to increase.

A total of 41 new locations were added since Jan. 26, for a current total of 310 locations open to the public.

The new sites include 15 local health department sites, 17 Kroger sites in central and southern Illinois, six Mariano’s sites in northern Illinois, and three Illinois National Guard supported sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.

At this time, vaccinations are by appointment only and are extremely limited due to the limited amount of vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also now reporting county-level vaccine inventory data on its website, dph.illinois.gov.

The data include the number of doses allocated by county, along with the doses administered and the number of people who are fully vaccinated. That data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.

Information will be updated once a week on Fridays based on information reported to IDPH by local health departments and providers.

Information for 41 additional locations is now listed on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, including the following local health department sites:

Boone County Health Department

Calhoun County Health Department

Cumberland County Health Department

Grundy County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Logan County Health Department

McDonough District Hospital Health Services

Southern 7 Health Department

Alexander County

Hardin County

Johnson County

Massac County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Union County

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state.

The State of Illinois is partnering with Kroger, Mariano’s, Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, and Hy-Vee pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

A total of 92 Walgreens locations, 92 Jewel-Osco locations, and 16 Hy-Vee locations have been added to the coronavirus.illinois.gov website, where you can find links to information about scheduling an appointment.

More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1B. Eligible residents are also able to receive a vaccine at one of the Illinois National Guard (ILNG) assisted sites.