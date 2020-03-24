Naperville Park District hosting blood drive at downtown center

Many area blood drives have been cancelled due to businesses and organizations being closed down to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, the Naperville Park District offered to step in and host several donation opportunities at its Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center (ARRCC).

Partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, the Park District is hosting the blood drive in its Community Hall, located on the upper level of the ARRCC at 305 W. Jackson Ave. in Naperville, on the following dates:

Thursday, March 26 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Sarah Horne from Versiti Blood Center, prospective donors should make an appointment to ensure that social distancing guidelines can be followed. Appointments may be made in one of three ways: call 800-7TO-GIVE, visit www.versiti.org/IL or via the Versiti Donor app.

Additionally, prospective donors are asked to visit www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information to learn about the steps that Versiti staff are taking to keep donors and staff safe and healthy during the blood donation process.