New COVID-19 community testing sites opening

State officials announced a new COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site opened in Peoria County on Saturday, May 23.

These free community services located at the Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street lot will be open seven days a week to test individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those employees who support critical services. No appointment will be necessary, and insurance is not required.

“As we increase the testing capacity in our state, it is critical that we work diligently with our at-risk communities to instill trust and equity in our health care system,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing is especially important for communities of color, our African-American and Latinx communities, who are disproportionately impacted by this virus. There is no cost for this test, it’s painless, and can provide you with an answer in a world of uncertainty.”

All individuals with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing at these Community Based Testing Sites. Additional accommodations have been made for the following individuals with or without COVID-like symptoms.

Healthcare workers

First Responders

Employees of Correctional Facilities

Individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients

Employees that support Critical Infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation)

All local and state government employees

Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions

Definition of Symptoms: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell

This is a free service that can be obtained without a doctor’s referral. While this is a free service, you will be asked to show 1) photo identification and 2) healthcare employee or first responder ID/badge, if applicable.

Patients utilizing drive-thru testing sites must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the CBTS, you will not be permitted to exit your car. For the safety of the testing personnel, drive-thru sites will not be able to accommodate walk-up individuals. Walk-up testing services are only available in Peoria and East St. Louis, at this time.

Individuals who utilize the walk-up facilities will be required to use a face covering at the testing site.

Due to the demand for this service, there is an anticipated to be significant wait times associated with these drive-thru community-based testing sites.

Those going to the testing sites are asked to be patient. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is urged to call their doctor or emergency department to seek immediate care and instructions.

Dozens of additional commercial testing sites are also available throughout the state further adding to the state’s testing capacity.

For the most up-to-date list of these sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites. There residents can also find information on eligibility for testing and contact information for each testing site.

For additional information related to COVID-19, please visit www.dph.illinois.gov

You can also get your COVID-19 questions answered at any time of day by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. You can also email questions to DPH.Sick@Illinois.gov.