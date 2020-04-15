Pritzker: Virus will hit state budget hard

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented a bleak state revenue picture and called for direct aid from the federal government Wednesday, April 15.

“You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see that the virus is going to hit our budget hard,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

He said state budget experts anticipate a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year and $4.6 billion next fiscal year.

That’s a $6.2 billion fiscal year 2021 shortfall from the revenue projections put forth by the governor in February. That shortfall expands to $7.4 billion if the constitutional amendment to move to a graduated income tax does is not approved by voters in November, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker’s office said he is calling on Congress to pass an additional aid package, on top of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act which already passed, to provide funding to states.

“Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front: We will not go without a state budget,” he said. “We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions we’ve already made, but together with the state Legislature, we will make them, and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness.”

Pritzker’s announcement came as the number of deaths in the state grew to 948, an increase of 80 in the past 24 hours. Total cases grew to 24,593, an increase of 1,346 from Tuesday. A total of 116,929 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 6,313 in the past 24 hours.

