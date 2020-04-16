State passes 25,700 coronavirus cases, highest one-day death total

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday, April 16 announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.

– Bond County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknow 60s, 8 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 70s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– McLean County: 1 female 80s

– Monroe County: 1 female 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH cases by county

Alexander County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases, including 1,072 deaths, in 90 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.