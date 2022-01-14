State reports 207,203 new COVID-19 cases in one week

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 14 reported 207,203 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 738 deaths since Jan. 7.

As of last night, 7,320 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,148 patients were in the ICU and 657 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Updated data analysis shows almost 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 7 – 13, 2022 is 10.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 7 – 13 is 15.6 percent.

A total of 19,893,424 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Jan. 12. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070 doses. Since Jan.7, 357,487 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 42 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,589,640 cases, including 29,099 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began in March 2020. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since January 7, 2022, laboratories have reported 1,956,972 specimens for a total of 47,949,094.