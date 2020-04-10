State reports 68 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,465 more cases

SPRINGFIELD – Novel coronavirus deaths in the state grew by 68 Friday, April 10 to nearly 600 as Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a new outreach effort aimed at the African American community.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases in the state rose to 17,887, up 1,465 since Thursday, and deaths grew to 596.

The latest deaths occurred in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Rock Island, St. Clair and Will counties. Fulton and Greene counties each reported their first case, meaning the virus is present in 83 counties.

In Illinois, 87,527 have now been tested, an increase of more than 6,600 from Thursday.

“We’re working hard to expand our state testing capacity and as we do so we’re thinking seriously about where and how these tests are available, and to whom,” Pritzker said.

He said that includes setting up partnerships with hospitals in Chicago and the metro east St. Louis area which will take specimens of 400 people per day to send them for testing.

jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com