State sees 2,724 new COVID-19 cases as testing surpasses 10,000 per day

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, April 24 announced 2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 108 additional deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also reported Friday the state has surpassed its goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests each day. The report coming into Friday was 16,124 daily tests according to Pritzker.

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Clinton County: 1 female 100+

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s

Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 39,658 cases, including 1,795 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

Map with cases by county