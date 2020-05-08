State tops 20,000 COVID-19 tests in a day for first time

SPRINGFIELD – The state reported another 130 COVID-19-realted deaths in the past 24 hours Friday to go along with 2,887 new confirmed cases out of 20,671 tests completed.

That marks the first time the state topped 20,000 tests completed in a 24-hour period, and the 14-percent positivity rate on those tests was the lowest recorded since March.

One of the contingencies for a region to move to the next phase of the state’s reopening plan is for it to have a positivity rate below 20 percent for 14 straight days.

There have been 399,714 tests conducted in the state thus far, yielding 73,760 total cases that have resulted in 3,241 deaths.

“We now have 244 public testing sites across the state, up from 177 on April 30, and 112 on April 24,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago Friday. “In building out these sites we’ve made it a priority to partner directly with existing trusted organizations to test people across Illinois, places like federally qualified health centers. We now partner with 96 of those statewide.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there were 4,750 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight Friday, with 1,222 of them in intensive care unit beds and 727 of them on ventilators. All of those numbers were within the average of the past month.