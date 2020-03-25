STATE UPDATE: More COVID-19 deaths reported, 330 new cases confirmed

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday, March 25 announced 330 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including three deaths; a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital.

Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.

After consulting with IDPH, the Department of Corrections determined staff and men incarcerated at the Sheridan facility were at low to medium risk for potential exposure. The facility also was placed on a 14-day lockdown.

For updates on IDOC’s response to COVID-19,visit https://www2.illinois.gov/idoc/facilities/Pages/Covid19Response.aspx