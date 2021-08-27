State’s fully-vaccinated rate tops 60 percent

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday, Aug. 27 reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since reporting Aug. 20.

Almost 78 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,508,005 cases, including 23,889 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since reporting on Aug. 20, laboratories have reported 495,608 specimens for a total of 28,568,305. As of last night, 2,240 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 500 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 20-26, 2021 is 5.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 20-26, 2021 is 5.7 percent. However, regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 4.1 percent to 10.6 percent. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=11.

A total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses. Since reporting on Aug. 20, 168,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

