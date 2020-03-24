Three deaths from coronavirus reported in suburban counties

Three suburban Chicago counties reported deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 24.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD said it has is first confirmed death of a resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The individual was a long-term care facility resident in her 90s with underlying conditions who tested positive earlier this month.

“We are saddened by this news of the first death in a DuPage County resident,” said DCHD Executive Director Karen Ayala. “We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and caregivers. This underscores the need for us all to take necessary precautions to help prevent spread of COVID-19, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The City of Aurora said a 90-year-old man died of complications from the coronavirus on Monday, two days after being diagnosed with the infection.

The death of the unidentified man — the first reported in Aurora — was confirmed through the Kane County Health Department.

“We’ve been preparing for the inevitable news that COVID-19 is here and spreading,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “This weekend brought us news of confirmed cases, including residents and one of our APD supervisors, and the sad passing of one of our senior citizens. This is real, and we must all continue to do our part to stop the spread.”

The city also now has three other positive cases, all confirmed over the past weekend. They include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and another woman in her 50s.

The McHenry County Department of Health and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a death of a 70-year-old Crystal Lake man who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to this family at their time of loss,” said Public Health Administrator Melissa Adamson. “The health and safety of our community is our number one priority.” We are working with the Coroner’s Office to determine this man’s cause of death.

As of March 24, there are 25 confirmed cases in McHenry County. Susan Karras, director of Public Health Nursing, states that she expects the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to increase as the virus continues to spread.

