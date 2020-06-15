Underwood: Resources will expand ability to test, trace coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-14th, has announced that Illinois will receive $286 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The act, which Underwood supported in Congress and President Trump signed, provides resources to small businesses, protects health care workers, and expands access to coronavirus testing. The public health funding allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging and Infectious diseases program can be used to expand Illinois’ ability to conduct coronavirus

testing and contact tracing.

“The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act will provide critical public health investments that will help our community fight this virus and safely reopen our economy,” Underwood said. “The funding will help Illinois public health officials conduct coronavirus surveillance and develop long-term strategies for keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Underwood said, she has continuously worked to bring federal resources to the 14th District to support public health systems. In total, Illinois has received $326 million in emergency funding for public health initiatives through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act; the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

The funding provided through the CDC’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging and Infectious Diseases can be used to support: