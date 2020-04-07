UPDATE: Illinois reports 73 more COVID-19 deaths, passes 13,000 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday, April 7 announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths.

Majority of cases in Illinois, 68 percent, are people younger than 50, according to the IDPH.

The majority of death from the coronavirus, 80 percent, have been in people age 60 and older.

– Champaign County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 unknown, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Ford County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 70s

– Monroe County: 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 2 males 80s

Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday at his daily briefing in Chicago that the share of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in Illinois grew to 43 percent, from 38 percent last Tuesday, and the share of available ventilators used by COVID-19 patients grew to 29 percent Tuesday, from 24 percent last week.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.