UPDATE: Illinois surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday, April 4 announced 1,453 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 10,357 cases, including 243 deaths, in 68 counties in Illinois.

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

– Jackson County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Jasper, Lee, Mason, and Pike counties are now reporting cases. The age of cases across the state ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Illinois Department of Public Health tracking site

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.