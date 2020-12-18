With 181 more deaths, state passes another COVID-19 milestone

SPRINGFIELD – On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths. With those cases, the state’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 15,000 on Friday.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 8 percent, which decreased four-tenths of a percentage point from the day prior.

This is the fifth straight day that the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate has decreased, and it’s the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 1.

At the end of Thursday, Dec. 17, there were 4,690 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a decrease of 114 from the day prior. Approximately 25 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide.

There were 1,023 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 17, a decrease of 40 from the day prior. That left 20 percent of ICU beds open statewide.

COVID-19 patients occupied 589 ventilators, an increase of 14 from the day prior, leaving 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.

Two of the state’s 11 mitigation regions — Region 1, which encompasses the northern and western portion of the state, and Region 6, which covers portions of eastern and central Illinois — have met the conditions laid out by the Gov. J. B. Pritzker administration to return to Tier 2 mitigations, from Tier 3, which all 11 regions entered by Nov. 20. But the governor said that does not mean existing regulations will be rolled back in the near future.

Both Region 1 and Region 6 have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12 percent for three consecutive days, had greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in 7 out of the last 10 days.

Tier 3 mitigations strictly limit capacity at retail stores and other Illinois businesses and require casinos and video gambling terminals to close, among other economic restrictions, which would no longer apply in Tier 2. However, Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars.

“First of all we’re very glad that things are moving in the right direction. We’re also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now. And so that’s of great concern to us. We’re still seeing 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 cases every day, and we still have a positivity rate that’s far from the (World Health Organization) recommended 5 percent,” Pritzker said in response to a question about the regions that met criteria to return to Tier 2.

Despite the regions meeting the criteria, Pritzker has said no regions will be removed from stricter mitigations at this time, and it is unclear when the rollback of mitigations may begin.

“Since the surge hit us, it’s been important for us to get the right trajectory of cases, and hospitalizations and ICU use, and to make sure that we get to the right level. Remember, there are still many hospitals around the state, that have limited ability to take in new ICU patients, or even new hospitalizations. And so we’re trying very hard to bring it down all across the state before we start to relieve the regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2.”

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike was asked about whether the anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that was expected after the Thanksgiving holiday, due to greater numbers of people traveling and gathering, has been avoided since that spike has not yet occurred.

“I am really happy to say that we did not see the significant surge that we were very much concerned about in relation to all the reports that we saw of the large amount of travel here in the state of Illinois,” Ezike said.

smansur@capitolnewsillinois.com