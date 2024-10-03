Ballot drop box installed outside County Building

In preparation for the Nov. 5 General Election, DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder Tasha Sims has announced the installation of a ballot drop box outside of the DeKalb County Administration Building.

The drop box, located at 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore, is available to all residents who which to turn in their Vote By Mail ballot.

With the continued emphasis on voter access and election security, the drop box provides an option for voters to submit their ballots without relying on traditional mail service. The drop box will be available 24 hours a day, monitored by security cameras, and emptied daily by DeKalb County election officials.

The camera is connected to the sheriff’s security system.

“We are committed to making voting as accessible as possible for our community, and installing this drop box is part of that effort,” said Sims. “We encourage all eligible voters to take advantage of this convenient option and make their voices heard in this important upcoming election.”

The drop box will be available through 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Sims had some reminders for voters:

Ensure that your Vote By Mail ballot is sealed in the provided envelope.

Sign the designated portion on the envelope to validate your ballot.

Drop your ballot off before 7 p.m. Nov. 5 to ensure it is counted.

For information about voting by mail, ballot drop boxes, or other voting options, visit www.dekalbcountyclerkil.gov or contact the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Election Division at 815-895-7147 or elections@dekalbcounty.org.