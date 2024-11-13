Congressional races go as predicted

There were no surprises in any of the Illinois Congressional races this election.

Outside of the 17th Congressional District race between Eric Sorensen and Joe McGraw, no Illinois Congressional incumbent, either Republican or Democrat, was considered vulnerable this election cycle, and that proved out.

All three Republican representatives were returned to office. Mary Miller in the 15th District and Darin LaHood in the 16th both ran unopposed.

In the one contested race for a seated Republican, veteran incumbent Mike Bost crushed his Democratic challenger, attorney Brian Roberts, with 75.3 percent of the vote, a more than 145,000-vote edge.

In the 17th District, Sorensen’s 7.5 percent margin/21,000-plus vote victory improved on his 52 percent-48 percent/9,285 vote win over Esther Joy King in 2022. His margin stood at 53.8 percent to 46.3 percent, with some mail-in ballots remaining to be counted.

The races of many Democratic incumbents weren’t remotely close either.

With 80 percent of the 1st Congressional District vote in, Jonathan Jackson had 63.7 percent of the votes against Republican Marcus Lewis, a 184,421-105,012 edge.

In the 2nd Congressional District, with 81 percent of ballots counted, Robin Kelly led with 67.1 percent, 180,260 votes to challenger Ashley Ramos’s 88,218.

Democrat Delia Ramirez led her 3rd District challenger John Booras with 65.6 percent with 80 percent of votes counted, a lead of more than 74,000.

With 98 percent of all votes counted, Democrat Jesus “Chuy” Garcia won the 4th Congressional District by more than 72,000 votes, with 64 percent.

Incumbent Democrat Mike Quigley beat challenger Tommy Hansen in the 5th Congressional District, with 67 percent of the vote with 81 percent counted, a lead of more than 99,000 votes.

Things were closer in the west suburban 6th District early on, but Congressman Sean Casten won his fourth term, beating GOP challenger Niki Conforti, of Glen Ellyn. With 89 percent of the vote in, Casten led 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent, with 182,381 votes.

In a prepared statement, Casten said, “No matter who you voted for in this election, who your neighbors or loved ones voted for, do not lose sight of the fact that we are one people — the American people — bound by these shared values.”

Longtime 7th District Congressman Danny Davis enjoyed the largest victory margin of anyone in the Illinois Congressional delegation, defeating Chad Koppie by more than 150,000 votes, winning with 82.4 percent.

With 88 percent of the vote counted, incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi won in the 8th District with 56.3 percent of the vote, a 36,000-vote margin.

Veteran Democrat Jan Schakowsky cruised to reelection in the 9th District with 63.1 percent, a more than 98,000 edge over challenger Seth Cohen with 99 percent counted.

Brad Schneider defeated 10th District challenger Jim Carris with 59.1 percent with 87 percent of ballots cast, a 56,000-vote edge.

In the 11th Congressional district race, veteran incumbent Bill Foster handily beat Wheaton music school owner Jerry Evans by a 10 percent margin. With 93 percent of ballots cast, Foster had a more than 40,000-vote lead.

In the 13th District, freshman incumbent Nikki Budzinski, 47, was beating novice Joshua Loyd, a 27-year-old West Point graduate, by more than 29,000 votes (55.7 percent) on election night with 72 percent of the vote counted. Budzinski enjoyed a massive fundraising advantage, having taken in $3.98 million and spending $1.74 million. She had $2.29 million banked as of Oct. 1. Loyd raised and spent around $78,000 total, and had a zero-dollar balance on Sept. 30, according to FEC records.

In the 14th Congressional District, Lauren Underwood cruised to her fourth term in Congress, defeating challenger James Marter, an Oswego businessman. With 94 percent of votes counted, Underwood was at 54 percent, a lead of 176,318 to 150,051.

In a post on the media platform X on election night, Underwood said, “Despite all our differences, we are a hopeful community. And together we will move forward, with a commitment to freedom and justice for all.”