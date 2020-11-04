Democrats hold key suburban Congressional seats, others too close to call

Marie Newman, the suburban business owner who defeated a longtime Democrat incumbent in the March primary, will keep the Third Congressional District for the Democrats.

Newman defeated Republican Mike Fricilone by six points Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the district that includes portions of Cook, DuPage and Will County.

Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in the March primary, after narrowly losing her 2018 primary challenge.

Downers Grove Democrat Sean Casten held off a challenge from conservative Republican Jeanne Ives to keep his Sixth District seat. Casten, who was first elected in 2018, narrowly won by a 50 to 48 percent margin.

The Sixth Congressional includes all or portions of suburban Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties.

Meanwhile, fellow first-term incumbent Lauren Underwood found herself in a close race against Republican Jim Oberweis in the 14th Congressional. Underwood, a nurse from Naperville, and Oberweis, a conservative state senator and businessman from Aurora, is too close to call with less than 1,000 votes separating them with all precincts reporting.

The 14th Congressional includes portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties.

Incumbent Cheri Bustos held a lead of less than 3 points over her Republican challenger in the 17th Congressional race. That district includes the northwest corner of the state and portions of Rockford, the Quad Cities and Peoria.

Democrat Bill Foster will continue to represent the 11th District after an easy win over Republican Rick Laib. The district includes portion Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.