DuPage County increases pay for election judges

The DuPage County Clerk’s office announced that pay will double for election judges for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Election judges working on Election Day will receive $130 in base pay and another $130 as a COVID-19 supplement for a total of $260. Election judges working during early voting will receive $10 per hour in base pay and another $10 per hour as a COVID-19 supplement.

To apply to be an election judge or election worker, visit the DuPage County Clerk Election website:

https://www.dupageco.org/Election/48695/

The DuPage County Clerk is also reporting that polling places will be equipped with personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies, and social distancing signage and floor markers.

In order to protect the health and safety of election judges, DuPage County is implementing a new online judge training system to allow judges to be trained from home rather than being required to do so in person.

This training covers a complete walk-through of procedures and process from start to finish of Election Day.

Election judge pay increases, PPE and the online training system for the Nov 3rd election will be paid for out of CARES Act funding provided with the bipartisan support of the DuPage County Board.

While their specific duties vary, election judges oversee setting up and preparing the polling place, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations and issuing ballots. Election judges also help ensure voters understand the voting process by demonstrating how to use voting equipment and explaining voting procedures.

Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of poll working and inspire more Americans to volunteer.

“Poll workers are the unsung heroes of the democratic process, and right now we’re facing a critical shortage of these dedicated volunteers,” said EAC Chairman Ben Hovland. “Recruiting poll workers is a challenge for many election officials across the country and the COVID-19 pandemic has made this need even more critical. We encourage Americans, who are able and willing to serve, to sign up to help America vote and work the polls on Election Day.”