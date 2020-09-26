Early voting opens across Illinois    

Registered voters in Illinois may cast a ballot prior to the Nov. 3 Election Day as early voting got underway on Sept. 24 across the state. Dates and times will vary at authorized polling places in counties.

Voters can cast their ballots without having to provide a reason for wanting to vote early.

This ballot is cast by personal appearance at the office of the election authority or at an Early Voting Center.

A major reason for early voting is to encourage greater participation in the election process.

Any qualified voter may vote prior to Election Day at any site established for early voting by the election authority.

Each local election authority generally determines the locations and hours for early voting, subject to certain requirements placed on permanent polling places for early voting.

An election authority, such as the county clerk’s office, may establish permanent and temporary polling places for early voting at locations throughout the jurisdiction, including but not limited to a municipal clerk’s office, a township clerk’s office, a road district clerk’s office, or a county or local public agency office.

During each general and primary election, each county with a population more than 250,000 will set aside at least one permanent polling place for early voting within each of the three largest municipalities within its jurisdiction, and if any of the three largest municipalities is more than 80,000, the election authority will establish at least two permanent polling places within the municipality, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Each local board of election commissioners in any city, village, or incorporated town with a population more than 100,000 shall establish at least two permanent polling places for early voting, and each election authority in a county with a population between 100,000 and 250,000 shall establish at least one permanent polling place, according to the ISBE.

Each election authority must publish a list of the locations, dates, and hours of each early voting site in their jurisdiction. Also, a list of early voting hours and locations will be available on the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website (www.elections.il.gov) at least 10 days prior to the beginning of any early voting period.

Facts in early voting:

A qualified voter to whom a vote by mail ballot was issued may vote early if they submit that vote by mail ballot for cancellation to the judges or election official conducting early voting.

If the voter is unable to submit the vote by mail ballot, according to the ISBE, it is sufficient for the voter to submit to the judges or election official (i) a portion of the vote by mail ballot if the vote by mail ballot was torn or mutilated or (ii) an affidavit executed before the judges or election official specifying that the voter never received a vote by mail ballot or the voter completed and returned a vote by mail ballot and was informed that the election authority did not receive that vote by mail ballot.