Incumbent Yehiel Kalish faced a double-digit deficit Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for the northern Cook 16th state House District seat.

Challenger Denyse Wang Stoneback had 42.7 percent of the vote to Kalish’s 29.2 percent with 47 of 76 precincts reporting.

Kalish was appointed to the seat in 2019, following the resignation of then-state Rep. Lou Lang.