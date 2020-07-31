League hosts forum on 2020 voting options

The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria and the Fondulac District Library will team up to provide answers to questions about the changes in voting options for the November 2020 election in a special forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman and Peoria County Election Commission Director Tom Bride will participate.

The event will be held at the East Peoria Civic Complex, adjacent to the Fondulac District Library and East Peoria City Hall, 401 W. Washington St.

In an election year unlike any other, voters need to know their voting options and learn about the new state legislation which applies only to this year’s Nov. 3 election.

Vote by Mail applications are being sent to registered voters in late July and early August.

“COVID-19 has changed everything,” said Constance Romanus, president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria. “There will never be another election like this one and voters want clarity.”

Members of the press are welcome to attend wearing masks and being seated in a socially distanced manner.

Because of the virus, the public is not invited to attend in person. Instead, voters are encouraged to watch a broadcast on East Side Community Media or Facebook Live on the LWVGP Facebook page.at https://www.facebook.com/lwvpeoria/ .

Viewers are encouraged to submit questions via Facebook to the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria’s page in advance of the event on Aug. 3 or during the event.

Every attempt will be made to get as many questions answered as possible but the LWV reserves the right to edit or combine questions as needed.