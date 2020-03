With nearly of the votes counted Tuesday night, challenger Marie Newman held a 2-percentage point lead over incumbent Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

Newman had 47.5 percent of the vote to Lipinski’s 45.2 percent with 248 of 500 precincts counted.

Rush Darwish, another challenger, was a distant third, with 7.2 percent of the vote.