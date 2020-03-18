Oberweis leads in 14th GOP

With nearly a third of the votes counted Tuesday night, state Sen. Jim Oberweis held a slight lead over two female competitors in the Republic primary for the 14th Congressional District.

Oberweis had 35.4 percent of the vote to business developer Catalina Lauf’s 32.5 percent and state Sen. Sue Rezin’s 32.1 percent.

The winner will face incumbent Lauren Underwood in the General Election.