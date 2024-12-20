Teatro ZinZanni extends its run

Teatro ZinZanni has announced that its current production has been extended through Feb. 16.

The show features Peoria native and Chicago resident LiV Warfield, who won a “Golden Buzzer” pass to the finals of America’s Got Talent this season.

The powerful voice of Cunio joins Warfield for multiple songs during the production, making for dynamic duets throughout the part-circus, part-cabaret, part-comedy club.

Teatro ZinZanni, which Broadway World labeled “an unforgettable experience in the heart of Chicago,” performs every week on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago’s Loop. The event includes a four-course meal, if you choose.

In a Chronicle Media interview in November, Warfield, who performed for seven years as a backup vocalist with Prince, said she has been on quite the journey.

“Even now, it is hard to grapple with the instantaneous world,” the singer said. “I am trying to figure it all out.

“It’s been amazing. I still think of myself as Olivia from Peoria. I am introverted, very introverted. I am a quiet soul. The one thing that brings me peace is the stage.”

That ease on stage is apparent as Warfield belts out ballads throughout the evening of entertainment, drawing audience members into her songs and never letting them go.

Cunio, who is Michael Cunio, is a formidable partner for Warfield, providing just as strong vocals and stage presence as the Peoria native.

His prior Chicago work includes stints with Teatro ZinZanni in 2020 and 2021 and the Lyric Opera’s 2018 production of Jesus Christ Superstar. He also was part of the final year of Jersey Boys’ record-breaking run at the Bank of America Theater, now CIBC.

A strong supporting cast also makes for a memorable evening. Comedian Kevin Kent’s ad libbing at the expense of audience members adds the chaos to the performance’s mantra of “Love, Chaos, and Dinner.”

The Chicago-based trapeze artists Duo Rose, who were last seen at Teatro ZinZanni in 2022, bring dynamic elements and aerial contortions to the performance. Samuel Sion and Sylvia Friedman, who have been performing together since 2007, combine their backgrounds in aerial arts, gymnastics, and contortion to create a fluid aerial ballet that showcases balance, strength, discipline and grace. They made history in 2010 as the first American circus artists to perform in Havana, Cuba since 1959, earning a bronze medal at the International Circus Festival. CIRCUBA.

Other performers are contortionist Elayne Kramer, Hula Hoop artist Vita Radionova and aerial straps artist Raphael Nepomuceno.

Performances take place on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago, with multiple shows each week. Show-only tickets start at $84 and tickets including a meal start at $124. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at ZinZanni.com/Chicago.

