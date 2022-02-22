Take time to share and record family history

There was a time when reminiscing about life events and history served an important community building function. This function was often the responsibility of older persons in the family and was a way to make sure other generations learned about their family’s history and heritage.

Today, however, we live in a technological society where historical information is recorded instantly. Yet, ironically, many adults and children know very little about their own family’s stories.

Opportunities for extended family members to come together to share stories are sometimes limited due to family mobility, geographical distance, divorce, and hurried lifestyles.

Additionally, we live in a youth oriented society where older people are not as revered as they once were.

Sometimes this wisdom is not recognized until younger people are older and have children of their own. It is then that they may begin to ask their parents and grandparents to reveal their life stories.

Historically the wisdom of older adults was highly valued. They were entrusted with maintaining their family’s cultural heritage and were seen as “keepers of community.” Many of the stories of our ancestors are stories of immigration from their countries of origin.

This information is particularly valuable for younger generations to know in order to more fully understand their family’s heritage.

On the other hand, it was not uncommon for some older adults to convey very little information about their ethnicity. For many, it was more important to assimilate than to share their stories of ethnic origin.

Sharing life stories can be done through genealogy, writing life stories through journaling, or interviewing family members to capture their oral histories.

People who share their life stories: