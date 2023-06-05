Air quality alert remains in place for most of Illinois

Yet another day of poor air quality is anticipated today, primarily due to lingering wildfire smoke in the area. Those with chronic respiratory illnesses should limit their time outdoors, as posted by the National Weather Service on Monday morning, June 5. (Visit http:// airnow.gov for additional information.)

Canadian wildfire smoke will hang around for one more day today. While some isolated showers may be seen late tonight into tomorrow, meaningful rainfall is unlikely to occur this week. Temperatures should remain seasonable this week, for the most part.

The Illinois EPA has issued an air quality forecast of “Orange” or “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” for all of Illinois.

Ground-level ozone is formed when emissions of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds from vehicles, power plants, and other industrial sources, react in the presence of sunlight. As a result of current ground-level ozone levels and anticipated weather conditions, the air quality is forecasted to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in many regions today, and statewide tomorrow.

These conditions pose a potential health hazard to sensitive populations, including individuals with respiratory or pulmonary disorders, as well as active children and adults. Sensitive individuals should take special precautions and follow their physician-prescribed regimen. All residents should keep cool and limit physical activity when air quality is low. Possible symptoms related to sensitive groups impacted by low air quality include coughing or shortness of breath.

Businesses and residents are also encouraged to take steps to reduce contributions to air pollution including:

Taking public transit, ridesharing, walking, or biking.

Consolidating errands if driving.

Reducing energy demands.

Avoiding use of gasoline-powered equipment when air quality is elevated.

Because air quality can change from day to day, the Illinois EPA provides daily air quality forecasts based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) for fourteen sectors throughout Illinois. The AQI is a color-coded system that classifies air quality from Good (Green) to Hazardous (Maroon). Air quality forecasts are available at www.airnow.gov . Residents are also encouraged to subscribe to receive FREE air quality forecasts via email or Twitter at http://illinois.enviroflash. info