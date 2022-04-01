Homeowners can apply for up to $30,000 in COVID-19 assistance

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will open on April 11 to help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments and related housing expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households will be able to apply for up to $30,000 in free assistance to pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.

Homeowners in need of assistance can find more information on program eligibility and how they can prepare to apply at www.illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

“Another $309 million to struggling mortgage owners in their homes is going out the door this spring. A good life, a good job, the ability to focus in a classroom — it all starts with a roof over your head. And that’s what every Illinoisan deserves,” said Pritzker.

“This program will help to combat the economic stress brought on by the pandemic and provide relief to thousands of families,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Administered by IHDA, ILHAF is designed to help homeowners avoid mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and help prevent displacement of households experiencing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic effects of the pandemic will be prioritized in the distribution of assistance, and IHDA has partnered with organizations across the state to help homeowners in hard-hit communities apply and receive their fair share of support.

“The next few weeks are critical for homeowners to become informed and collect the documents they need to apply. If you are behind on your payments, don’t wait. Reach out to a counselor and prepare for your application today,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said.

To qualify for ILHAF, Illinois homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lost income or increased expenses, on or after Jan. 21, 2020. They must also currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses, and have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income. Go to www.illinoishousinghelp.org/