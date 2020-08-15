Illinois political leaders remember former Gov. Thompson

Former Gov. James R. Thompson, who died Friday, Aug. 15 in Chicago at the age of 84, is being remembered as a political powerhouse by both Democratic and Republican leaders.

Thompson, who was a pro-choice moderate Republican, served as governor from 1976- 1991. He is survived by his wife Jayne and their daughter Samantha.

“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Gov. Jim Thompson,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement, “Today the Illinois Republican Party mourns the loss of a great leader in Illinois’ storied history. Gov.“Big Jim” Thompson exemplified a state government that worked, treated others with legendary kindness, and created lasting positive change for Illinois over his 14 years as governor. He helped send a corrupt governor to jail as a prosecutor, rebuilt the state’s infrastructure, saved the White Sox, and presided over a healthy and prosperous Illinois. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family at this time.”

Longtime U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat, said, “We were political adversaries yet personal friends back in the day when that was not uncommon. Try as we might, we Democrats just could not beat Big Jim.”

Thompson began his political career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and later as U.S. attorney for Northern Illinois, making a name for himself in winning political corruption cases, including being the lead on the prosecution of former Gov. Otto Kerner Jr., a Democrat.

He was successful in his first run for governor in 1976, defeating Democrat Michael Howlett, who was serving as secretary of state. Howlett beat incumbent Gov. Dan Walker in the primary earlier that year.

Upon his retirement from public office, Thompson joined the Chicago law firm of Winston & Strawn and later made headlines serving as a defense attorney for former Gov. George Ryan, a Republican, in his corruption trial.

Thompson became senior chairman at Winston & Strawn, after serving as chairman of the Executive Committee of Winston & Strawn (1991-2006), and chairman and CEO of the firm from 1993 to 2006.