Illinois surpassing 750 coronavirus cases, youngest patient a 3-year-old

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 168 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including another death; a Cook County man in his 70s.

DeKalb County is now also reporting a case.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 753 cases in 26 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.

During this unprecedented public health emergency, stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers are being used rapidly. To aggressively address COVID-19, the availability of critical resources such as gloves, gowns, eye protection, and N-95 or surgical masks is essential.

To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19.

For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov

For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.