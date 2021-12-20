Increase coming in 2022 for Illinois minimum wage

The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase another dollar on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The new wage will be $12 an hour.

Minimum wage workers are being encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year. Any time worked in 2022 must reflect the new $12 an hour minimum wage.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 putting the state on the path to a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2025. There have been three increases in the minimum wage since the governor signed the wage hike legislation.

Prior to the increases in 2020, the last time Illinois raised its minimum wage was more than a decade ago in 2010 when it increased to $8.25. In Chicago, the minimum wage is already $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees. It’s $14 an hour for smaller businesses.

The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers, such as food servers, who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. However, these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips or the employer will make up the difference.

Workers under 18 years old and who work fewer than 650 hours in a year will earn a minimum wage of $9.25 per hour beginning January 1. The youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by 2025.

All employers in Illinois are required to post the “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” where notices to employees are regularly posted. The color poster, which also covers other Illinois labor laws, can be found here in English and Spanish: Illinois Labor Laws

Employees with problems regarding the minimum wage can file a complaint with IDOL at the following link: Minimum Wage Complaints or call 312-793-2800.