New email service available through Secretary of State Office

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that a new email service is available to members of the public who need information on reinstating driving privileges, obtaining driving relief or scheduling an administrative hearing.

Individuals who have a driver’s license suspension or revocation or any other loss of driving privileges can send an email to adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

“We are providing this service to accommodate the public and help them obtain administrative hearing services and avoid lines at Driver Services facilities,” said Secretary White. “We are maintaining the same high standards for reinstating driving privileges. This is an example of using technology to allow people to access services from home. People will no longer need to go to a facility to see an informal hearing officer for this type of information, meaning fewer people in facilities and shorter lines for those who require a facility visit.”

Once an email is received by the office, a response will be sent within three days. The response will include whether a hearing is necessary, the type of hearing needed and the documents that may be required at a future hearing. Administrative hearings are still required to be held in person.

For more information on the service, please visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.