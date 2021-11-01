Operation Rising Spirit encourages letters to veterans

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) relaunched “Operation Rising Spirit,” asking service organizations, volunteers, and residents across Illinois to continue raising the spirits of military veterans at state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, Illinois.

“Operation Rising Spirit is an effort to lift our veterans’ morale during the pandemic when it has been difficult to be isolated, away from families, and dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19,” said Acting Director Terry Prince. “Our veterans courageously served our nation and demonstrated that bravery again when offered the vaccine, as nearly 99 percent of our residents are fully vaccinated. The simple gesture of a note of appreciation can lift a spirit and change a day.”

This effort is part of Operation Rising Spirit that was successfully launched last year and part of a month of activities the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is conducting leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Other efforts include Veterans Serving Veterans, a campaign featuring IDVA’s veteran employees. Residents of the IDVA veterans’ home will also be recognized, and IDVA Acting Director Prince and team members will also participate in Veteran’s Day events across the state.