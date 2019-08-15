Pritzkers pay $75K for grand champion steer at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — In a classic duel of Pritzker vs. Pritzker, the first lady won.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and First Lady M.K. Pritzker engaged in a bidding war at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with the governor’s wife placing the winning bid of $75,000 for a grand champion steer named Lucius.

“I have to say, there’s not a piece of that steer that doesn’t entice me,” the governor quipped with reporters after the sale. He later explained that much of the meat would be donated to the Central Illinois Food Bank.

Lucius, a 1,300-pound steer, was the prize animal of 13-year-old Cole Caldwell, of Elmwood in Peoria County. He had told fair officials earlier that whatever money he made from the sale would go toward his college education and future livestock projects. Still, he said afterwards, he was pleasantly surprised at how much Lucius fetched.

“I was surprised,” he said after the sale. “It’s a little bit of bragging rights for me. My sister won three years ago, and hers sold for less than mine did.”

The Governor’s Sale of Champions, held in the recently renovated Coliseum building on the fairgrounds, was the highlight of Agriculture Day at the State Fair. In addition to the grand champion livestock, bidders at the auction also competed for grand champion cheeses, meats and other commodities, some of which garnered large amounts of money.

Blocks of grand champion medium cheddar cheese and Colby jack cheese, for example, went for $600 each, while a package of grand champion beef jerky went for $475, and gallon of the Best of Show dairy goat doe’s milk sold for $1,500.

But it was the livestock sale that drew the most attention, mainly because those animals are raised and shown by young adults in the 4-H organization.

One of those was Faith Foster, 17, of Paxton, who won the grand champion title in the poultry meat division for her three Cornish cross chickens, which sold for $5,000. Two of her sisters also won in the same category in 2010 and 2012.

Foster said she tends not to get very attached to the animals she raises, but some of the other contestants said they had mixed feelings about selling off the prize animals they had raised.

“I’m pretty sad. I don’t want him to leave,” said Macy DeBlock, of Aledo, whose lamb Whalen also was a grand champion. But then she shrugged her shoulders, suggesting she already understood animal life on a farm.

Parker Karrick, of Patoka, who chairs the Illinois 4-H leadership team, said the 4-H program, which began in Ohio in 1902, has become an integral part of rural communities, and an important part of growing up in rural America.

“It is absolutely very important because it gives rural youth a voice,” she said. “A lot of times they may not have the most opportunity in their schools or other organizations, so 4-H has stepped in and given those kids a voice through agricultural activities, and also different activities with STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. 4-H has really given the rural community a voice.”’

Fellow constitutional officers join Pritzker on Governor’s Day

By Jerry Nowicki

Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s elected constitutional officers — all of whom are Democrats — took to the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Aug. 14 for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first Governor’s Day Picnic.

The event followed a gathering of more than 2,000 Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at a Springfield hotel earlier in the day.

While Pritzker said he invited Republicans in an effort to break tradition and make the Governor’s Day event “bipartisan,” none appeared with the governor or his fellow constitutional officers during their public remarks.

“Well they were sent invitations …,” Pritzker said during a media interview after his public remarks. “A number of them said they were surprised when they opened up the invitation. … But look, … I’ve tried to bring back bipartisanship in this state. It’s important to me that we all work together. We have too many challenges in the state for us to be divided and working against each other.”

In his public remarks, Pritzker touted the success of the fair and said this year’s grandstand ticket sales set an all-time record high.

He was followed by Secretary of State Jesse White, the 85-year-old who has held the post since 1999. White said he was asked if he would serve out the full four-year term he was just elected to or if he would step down halfway through.

“I used to jump out of airplanes. I did 35 jumps with the 101st Airborne Division,” he said. “And when you jump out of an airplane, you never jump and stop halfway, it’s all the way.”

Treasurer Mike Frerichs plugged college and retirement savings programs and the Achieving a Better Life Experience savings programs for people with disabilities and their families, all of which can be found at illinoistreasurer.gov.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza publicized a recent executive order she signed to focus on enforcing the prevailing wage in light of a new capital infrastructure bill, and Attorney General Kwame Raoul focused on enforcing a recent minimum wage increase and working on reducing gun violence among other initiatives.

He said his office established a violence protection unit to “keep and collect and provide law enforcement with data” to “bring to justice” people who traffic guns into the wrong hands.

During a media interview after the public remarks, Raoul declined comment on pending legal issues faced by state Sen. Tom Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat who was recently indicted on federal charges of embezzling money from a labor union.

He also declined to comment as to whether Republican U.S. President Donald Trump should commute the sentence of former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is in the middle of a 14-year sentence for various corruption charges.

“I’m really not paying much attention to that. I have so much other matters to pay attention to,” he said.

The same Director’s Lawn will play host to the state GOP Thursday for its annual Republican Day Rally.

