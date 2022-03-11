Public museum projects get $19.7 million in grants

Thirty-six Illinois museums will receive a total of $19.7 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.

The investments are made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, the first in nearly a decade.

“Rebuilding Illinois means investing in all types of infrastructure that improve communities and the quality of life for local residents. That includes an investment in the museums that protect our cultural heritage and offer unique programs and events for visitors to enjoy,” Pritzker said. “I am pleased to see the array of improvements and exhibits that will happen as a result of our 2022 Public Museum Capital Grants, made possible through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally owned land. The maximum grant award for projects is $750,000, and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

“Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and boost local tourism.”

The Illinois Public Museums awarded Capital Grants are listed below. More information about the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available online at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.

Capital Grants 2021 Program Awards

Champaign County

Champaign County Forest Preserve District, Museum of the Grand Prairie, Discovery Garden — $726,900

Cook County

Arlington Heights Park District, 1908 Banta House Porch Restoration — $30,000

Chicago Academy of Science, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum — $750,000

Chicago Children’s Museum, Cleaner Air / Health and Safety Project — $572,500

Chicago History Museum, exterior building improvements —$750,000

Chicago Zoological Society, Seven Seas roof replacement — $666,600

Art Institute of Chicago, Michigan Avenue lobby, window removal and replacement — $750,000

Garfield Park Conservatory, Child Wild Nature Exploration Garden — $749,500

Glenview Park District, The Grove Interpretive Center Phase 2 exhibits — $375,000

Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, genocide exhibition — $750,000

Lincoln Park Zoo, capital improvements — $750,000

Museum of Science and Industry, parking garage exhaust fan system replacement — $200,000

National Museum for Mexican Art, Project Green Room: Setting the Stage for World Class Performing Arts — $750,000

Park Ridge PD, Wildwood Nature Center, Forestview renovation — $750,000

Schaumburg PD, Spring Valley Nature Center-Heritage Farm — $700,000

DuPage County

DuPage Children’s Museum, “Questioners: Think. Question. Read. Play!” exhibit —$302,700

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Mayslake Peabody Estate — $750,000

Elmhurst Art Museum, roofing and HVAC renewal — $750,000

City of Elmhurst, community performance venue — $698,500

Itasca Park District, Springbrook Nature Center improvements — $375,000

Naperville Heritage Society, Naper Settlement Digital Experience Welcome Zone — $749,700

Wheaton Park District, DuPage County Historical Museum — $750,000

Kane County

Dundee Township Park District, Randall Oaks Zoo Small Animal Building — $750,000

Elgin Area Historical Society, Nancy Kimball Cobblestone House project — $64,200

St. Charles Park District, Primrose Farm Agricultural Lab —$750,000

Lake County

Lake County Forest Preserve District, Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County, HVAC system modifications — $161,100

Lake/Cook counties

Buffalo Grove Park District, The Raupp Museum, educational gardens — $226,500

McHenry County

Crystal Lake Park District, Nature Center — $363,000

McLean County

City of Bloomington, Katthoefer Animal Building small exhibits, basement renovation —$750,000

Rock Island County

Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Niabi Zoo Prairie Dog Exhibit — $436,100

City of Rock Island, Quad City Botanical Center Children’s Garden Phase III — $750,000

Sangamon County

Springfield and Central Illinois African History Museum (City of Springfield), African American History Museum expansion — $662,545

City of Springfield, Kidzeum STEAM Center — $355,400

Winnebago County

Rockford Art Museum, D/E Riverfront Museum Park HVAC replacement project — $301,000

Rockford Park District, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum — $104,000

Discovery Center Museum of Rockford, capital improvement project — $433,200