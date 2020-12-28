Unemployment rates up, jobs down across the state

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released Dec. 23 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“IDES and the (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker administration are committed to serving the needs of workers, claimants, and families impacted by the continued pandemic,” said Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes. “With the passing of the new federal Covid-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed. The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6 percent, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3 percent, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1 percent, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1 percent (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.

For information on how to file for unemployment benefits watch this video from the IDES.