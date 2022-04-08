Americans are eating more meat and cooking more at home

Meat fortifies more Americans’ meals, which are now more frequently cooked and eaten at home, a new Food Marketing Institute (FMI) report revealed.

A total of 98.5 percent of American households reported buying meat and nearly 3 in 4 Americans described themselves as meat eaters, according to the 17th annual Power of Meat study from FMI.

The 2021 report examined the impact of the pandemic on shoppers’ habits and lifestyles. The Power of Meat offers an annual update of shopper habits regarding meat and poultry before they purchase, in the store and at home.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales of all meat by volume increased 3.9 percent. Volume sales of both fresh and prepared meats are higher compared with levels before the pandemic. Fresh meat sales are up 3.7 percent with prepared meat sales 4.3 percent higher.

More people are cooking and eating their meals at home. While that 80 percent level is down slightly from the 88 percent peak in April 2020, the at-home trend remains strong.

On average, Americans reported eating four home-cooked meals with meat each week. More than half, 57 percent, cook meat for four to seven dinners each week.

Americans not only altered where they are eating, but they also changed how they shop. Now, 61 percent report shopping for meat online, compared to 39 percent in 2019. Of those online shoppers, 46 percent regularly shop online.

While consumers are cooking more meat at home, they’re turning more to online sources for ideas and instruction, especially younger shoppers.

About half said they regularly turn to websites, apps and social media for recipes and suggestions. Search engines, like Google, are the top tool for 72 percent, while 57 percent turn to YouTube.

Among Generation Z and Millennials, about half use Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok for help with meat preparation and recipes.

The generational differences are striking. For example, 53 percent of Generation Z report turning to TikTok compared to 4 percent of Baby Boomers.

What is everyone searching online for? They look for ideas related to type of meat, specific cuts and specific cooking methods.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.