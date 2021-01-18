Capture your life story in a free writing workshop

Recording your life story, treasured memories, and special moments can leave a legacy for your family for generations to come. Everyone has a unique and individual story to tell. Start writing yours with a little help from University of Illinois Extension in a free, eight-week online workshop called Life’s Moments: From Memory to Legacy.

“There is something special about this class, a bonding over shared stories. When people share their stories, they trigger memories for others to write about,” says Chelsey Byers, Illinois Extension family life educator.

The workshop series begins Jan. 19 and is open to adults over 18 years of age at all writing levels. No previous experience is necessary to participate, and participants will write at their own pace using their own writing tools, either pencil and paper or a digital device.

Weekly sessions will be held online every Tuesday between Jan. 19 to March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The eight-week series leads participants through prompts and exercises to trigger meaningful life memories. Byers compares the process to making a quilt; by the final session, participants will have developed a collection of moments, ideas, and stories that come together to create their life legacy and family heritage they can pass down for generations.

Register online for the free workshop at: https://go.illinois.edu/write2021.

Email access is required to receive registration confirmation, session joining information, writing prompts, homework, and other relevant updates.

For more information, contact the University of Illinois Extension at 217-333-7672 or by email at uie-cfiv@illinois.edu.