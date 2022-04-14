CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Edible bird nests imitate nature

Make simple no-bake bird’s nest treats with your kids to celebrate spring. Drop peanut M&Ms or natural-looking candy eggs in each one. Or for Easter, substitute jelly beans, tucking the nests in Easter baskets or setting them at each table setting for Easter Sunday dinner. Either way, these nests that imitate nature are adorable to look at, and with the chocolate-peanut-butter combo, they taste so good too.

BIRD’S NEST TREATS

2 1/2 cups plain crushed natural shredded wheat cereal (young kids like the job of crushing it in their hands)

1/2 cup chopped nuts, such as almonds and pecans (optional)

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips or butterscotch chips

1/2 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter

1 tablespoon butter

Jelly beans, peanut M&M’s or candy that resembles speckled bird eggs

Stir together the crushed shredded wheat and chopped nuts in a large mixing bowl. An adult should melt the chips, peanut butter and butter in a double boiler or heavy saucepan to a smooth consistency, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture over the shredded wheat cereal mixture and stir lightly until well-coated. Drop 2 tablespoons of the “nest” ingredients in muffin pan cups lined with aluminum foil. Let your child shape the mini nests by making an indentation using their clean fingers or the back of a spoon. Chill to set. Carefully peel off the foil and arrange molded nests on plates or set into baskets. Set “eggs” in the nests. Keep extra nests refrigerated until ready to serve. Makes about 18 small nests.

TIP: Instead of candies, fill the nests with “fruity” bird eggs. Try red or green grapes, blueberries or melon balls.

