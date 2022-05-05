CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Turn household items into juggling balls

Running a household requires the skills of a juggler. First come the kids and their schedules, then toss in cooking, cleaning, car repair and pets. As most parents will attest, just when you think you’ve got it, the unexpected comes along to throw everything off balance! Start and stop … the juggling act never ends.

Now, my son calls himself a juggler too, but for him it’s juggling oranges out of the fruit bowl, potatoes from the pantry or just about anything that crosses his path.

Then, with some creative thinking, we came up with some alternatives, like a set of juggling balls.

Much to his delight, he made these handy, sturdy balls in minutes using basic supplies we had in the kitchen.

Here’s how:

Scoop 1/2 cup of uncooked instant rice into a plastic sandwich bag. For heavier balls, you may substitute dried beans or clean sand. Pinch the bag tightly around the rice, squeeze out any air, make it into a ball shape and secure the ball shape with a rubber band. Cut off the excess plastic bag near the rubber-band knot. Cut the tip off the neck end of two sturdy, medium-size balloons in contrasting colors. Stretch one of the balloons over the filled bag, making sure the rubber-band side is completely covered. The balloon should fit very tightly. Snip three or four quarter-inch holes randomly on the second balloon. Stretch it over the ball, covering the opening of the first balloon. The cutouts will reveal the color of the first balloon. Make several balls with a variety of cutout shapes and colors, and let the performance begin! For extra-sturdy balls, add a third balloon. Store your set of juggling balls in an empty and clean Pringle’s-style chip can. Cover with decorative adhesive-backed paper.

TIP: If you are a beginning juggler, practice the moves using three lightweight chiffon scarves. When you toss them in the air one by one, they come back down slowly to help you get the hang of it!

