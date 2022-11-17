DIVAS ON A DIME: Cranberry and orange, the delectable holiday duo

I jokingly call this time of year “pumpkin flavored everything time.” Yet, in the shadow of the squash is the equally endearing cranberry. While cranberry on its own is tart and berry-licious, if you want to make cranberry sing, pair it with orange.

This jam is sweet, tart and unbelievably addictive. Besides giving a major upgrade to your turkey sandwich, you’ll love it with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer. It’s also an excellent glaze for turkey, chicken, pork and salmon.

To take this over the top, serve it on fresh-from-the-oven cranberry orange bread. This nontraditional twist on Irish Soda Bread is crusty, buttery and bursting with holiday flavor.

The combo is outrageously delicious. It’s also easy, fun and quite inexpensive.

Here’s the plan: We start by making the bread, and while it bakes, we make the jam. Then we enjoy the bread, still warm from the oven, slathered in flavorful jam. It’s the perfect way to spend an autumn afternoon in the kitchen, but you may want to enlist a friend, because this is sticky business.

CRANBERRY ORANGE SODA BREAD

Yield: 1 loaf

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

5 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter

1 3/4 cups buttermilk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon orange zest, freshly grated

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dried cranberries

Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or non-stick spray. In a large bowl, mix 4 cups flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Use a cheese grater to grate the cold butter right into the flour mixture and stir to distribute. In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, orange zest and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until the dough comes together. Add the dried cranberries and stir. The dough will be very sticky.

Place the dough onto a floured flat surface. Sprinkle about 1/4 cup flour over the dough and begin kneading, adding flour as you go until the dough is no longer sticky and you can knead it easily. Form dough into a round loaf and place on the baking sheet. With a sharp knife, cut an “X” into the top. Bake for 45-55 minutes, until golden brown and the bread sounds hollow when you tap it. Let cool for 10 minutes before you devour it.

CRANBERRY ORANGE JAM

Yield: 2 cups

Total Time: 20 minutes

3 1/2 cups (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

Zest and juice from one orange

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

3/4 cup sugar

Pinch salt

1 1/2 tablespoons low or no sugar pectin

In a large saucepan, combine cranberries, orange zest and juice, vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to a gentle boil for 10 minutes as the cranberry skins burst. Take a potato masher and smoosh it all together. Add the pectin and stir well to combine. Bring back to a boil for 3 minutes as the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and let cool. This makes 2 cups of jam and fills two 8-ounce glass jars. Refrigerate and use within three weeks.

If you want to add a little zing, add either 1 tablespoon of minced candied ginger or one jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely minced. (Wear gloves!)

In addition to being a lovely foodie gift, this duo would be very happy on your next charcuterie board. Pair with brie cheese, blue cheese, nuts, sliced pears, honey butter, crackers, and chicken pate.

