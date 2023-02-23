DIVAS ON A DIME: Healthy little muffins pack big nutrition

Are you familiar with Aussie Bites? I first learned about them at Costco, where a sample made me a fan in one bite. These delectable little mini muffins pack big nutrition in a small package.

The main ingredient is whole grain rolled oats, and they’re filled with superfoods like chia seeds, flaxseed, dried fruits, sunflower seeds, coconut, quinoa, honey and more. These nutritious bites are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, healthy fatty acids and minerals. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which boost the immune system and help improve brain function. Pretty cool, right?

It’s not often you find a snack that’s both delicious and nutritious. There’s only one thing I don’t like about them, and that’s the price. Depending on where you buy them, these tiny treats can be up to a dollar each. Yikes!

So, I decided to make them myself, and so can you. Making them yourself not only saves money, but it also means having complete control of the ingredients you choose to put in them. This copycat recipe of Costco Aussie Bites is gluten-free, and free of eggs and peanuts, which are common allergens. They can easily be made vegan and/or dairy-free.

For maximum savings, I recommend utilizing the bulk foods section of your grocery store to purchase small amounts of some more expensive ingredients. This is where I buy ground flaxseed, chia seeds, dried fruits, quinoa and honey. Also, this is a very forgiving recipe for using substitutions. No quinoa? No problem. Swap in what you have like nuts, more dried fruit, even add an egg if you like.

But first! Why are these called Aussie Bites? They’re not even from Australia! They’re made in California. Turns out they’re an Americanization of the Anzac Biscuit recipe. This cookie was popular in World War I care packages that wives and mothers sent to soldiers of the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC), since they could be made without eggs, and they kept well on the long overseas voyage to Europe. Now you know.

HOMEMADE AUSSIE BITES

Yield: 24 pieces

Total Time: 22 minutes

1 3/4 cups rolled oats, divided

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dried apricots, roughly chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup quinoa, cooked or uncooked

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup honey or pure maple syrup

1/4 cup butter or coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup canola oil or other vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a 24-count mini muffin pan.

Place 1 cup of the rolled oats in a food processor and process for about 1 minute, until the oats are ground into oat flour. Add the remaining 3/4 cup rolled oats, sugar, apricots, raisins, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, coconut, quinoa, chia seeds and baking soda to the food processor. Pulse until the apricots and raisins are in small pieces.

Add the honey, melted butter, canola oil and vanilla extract. Pulse until just combined. The batter will be like a stiff oatmeal cookie batter.

Using rounded tablespoons, divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, until golden brown. Cool in the pan on a wire cooling rack. When completely cooled, remove the muffins from the pan and store in an airtight container for four to five days or freeze for up to six months.

You’ll love having Aussie Bites as a quick breakfast or snack any time of the day.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime — Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

