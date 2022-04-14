DIVAS ON A DIME: Schmaltz adds richness to matzo ball soup

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich chicken broth with tender chicken and pillowy dumplings made from matzo crackers.

This recipe calls for schmaltz, which is rendered poultry fat, and it’s luscious. Schmaltz adds richness and flavor to the matzo balls. Should you choose not to use schmaltz, you can substitute olive, vegetable or coconut oil.

MATZO BALL SOUP

First, we make a rich broth, as we render schmaltz for the matzo balls. Then we prepare and cook the matzo balls in the soup.

Yield: 10 (1 1/2 cup) servings Time: 2 hours, 1 hour unattended

For the Broth:

3 chicken breasts — must be bone-in, skin-on

1 entire stalk celery, divided

1 pound carrots, peeled, divided

1 yellow onion, skin on, washed

4 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Fresh dill (1/2 ounce)

For the Matzo Balls:

1 cup matzo meal (or crushed matzo crackers)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

4 eggs

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup schmaltz

In a stockpot with lid, heat 5 quarts water. Remove the skin and fat from the chicken breasts and reserve. Place chicken breasts in the pot. Reserve 4 ribs of celery and roughly chop the rest. Reserve 3 carrots and roughly chop the rest. Smash the garlic cloves. Cut the onion into quarters, reserving about a tablespoon for the schmaltz. Put the chopped veggies and garlic in the stockpot. Once the water boils, lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a saucepan set on very low heat, place the chicken skin, 2 tablespoons water and 1 tablespoon minced onion and simmer to render the fat. At 30 minutes, remove the chicken breasts and let cool enough to touch. Separate the breast meat, and refrigerate, then put the bones back in the pot. At this point, you can walk away for an hour while the broth simmers and the fat renders. After an hour, remove the fat saucepan from the heat, let cool and measure the amount rendered. We’re hoping for 1/4 cup. If it’s less than that add your oil of choice (olive, vegetable, coconut) to make 1/4 cup. In a mixing bowl, whisk the matzo meal, salt, baking powder, onion powder and garlic powder. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, 1/4 cup cooled broth and the schmaltz. Add that to the matzo mixture, stirring until combined. Cover the matzo mixture and refrigerate for 20 minutes to absorb the moisture until quite firm. Meanwhile, remove and discard the veggies and bones from the broth. Strain the broth through a mesh strainer to remove any rogue bits. Place the broth back in the pot and heat to a simmer. Slice the reserved carrot and celery, shred the chicken breast, and add them to the broth. Add salt and a few sprigs of dill. Retrieve the matzo mixture and form it into 24 walnut-sized balls. Drop the balls into the simmering soup and cover for 30 minutes without removing the lid. (Seriously, don’t peek. They need the steam.) Make sure the soup is gently simmering the entire time. The balls will double in size as they cook. To serve, place two matzo balls in a bowl and ladle soup over the top. Garnish with fresh dill.

Every family has their own way of making chicken soup, this is my family’s favorite. Now, I don’t pretend that this recipe would fool the folks at Katz’s Delicatessen, but it’s really delicious.

***

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website “Divas On A Dime — Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

© 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.