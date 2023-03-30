DIVAS ON A DIME: Slow and steady wins the race: The art of crockpot glazed pork

Some things are perfect just as they are and don’t require improvement. This is one of those things.

In these days of instant gratification, it isn’t popular to take the slow road. I love my instant pot, don’t get me wrong. But cooking a pork roast in the slow cooker or oven is better than using an instant pot because the slow and steady heat allows for even cooking and richer flavor.

If feeding a crowd or having leftovers are important to you, larger cuts of meat can also be cooked more evenly in an oven or slow cooker, which may not be possible in an instant pot. While an instant pot is convenient for quick cooking, an oven or slow cooker can result in a culinary masterpiece worthy of the wait.

The recipe I’m sharing today has been around forever. It’s melt-in-your-mouth juicy pork, enrobed in a sweet and tangy glaze. It’s all about the glaze. You could put this glaze on a flip-flop and I would eat it.

CROCK-POT BROWN SUGAR & BALSAMIC GLAZED PORK

Yield: 8 generous servings

Total time: 4 to 6 hours, plus glazing time

4 – 5 pounds boneless pork sirloin roast

2 teaspoons ground sage

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup water

For the glaze:

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Season the pork roast on all sides with sage, salt and pepper. Place pork, fat cap side up, in the slow cooker and sprinkle the garlic evenly over the top. Carefully add water into the slow cooker so you don’t wash off the seasoning. Cook on high for 4 to 6 hours, or until the pork shreds easily with a fork. Carefully pull the roast from the slow cooker and place on an aluminum-lined sheet pan, and let it rest.

While the roast is resting, make the glaze. In a small saucepan, mix the ingredients for the glaze: brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and cornstarch mixed with the water. Heat over medium, stirring until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.

Preheat your oven broiler. Pour about half the glaze into a gravy boat and set aside. Brush about half of the remaining glaze onto the pork and set under broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until bubbly and caramelized. Repeat 2 to 3 more times until desired coating is achieved. Shred or slice pork against the grain into individual portions. Serve with reserved glaze on the side.

Oven directions: Preheat your oven to 350 F. Following the recipe and directions above, place the ingredients into a covered roasting pan or Dutch oven. Bake, covered, in the preheated oven for approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours, or until the pork shreds easily with a fork. Follow the directions for glazing the pork shown above.

It’s important to note that oven cooking times can vary, so be sure to keep an eye on the pork as it cooks to ensure that it doesn’t overcook or dry out.

And there you have it, slow and steady wins the race when it comes to making delicious, melt-in-your-mouth pork roast. Whether you choose to cook it in the oven or the slow cooker, this recipe for Crock-Pot Brown Sugar & Balsamic Glazed Pork is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. So take a break from instant gratification and give this recipe a try — your taste buds will thank you!

