DONNA’S DAY: ‘Too good to be true’ slow-cooker beef tacos

It’s finally time to share my family’s favorite “Too Good to Be True Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos” recipe. Passed on by word of mouth from one neighbor to the other, it’s a recipe that’s so easy to remember that I’ve just never taken the time to write it down.

Simply put: “Place pot roast sprinkled with taco seasoning in a slow cooker. Set on high and cook five to six hours. Spoon tender, shredded beef into warm soft taco shells and add favorite fillings.” That’s it! No-fail, no-fuss cooking that our busy lifestyles demand when we want to gather friends together for a robust and tasty evening meal.

SLOW-COOKER BEEF TACOS

2-1/2- to 3-pound boneless beef chuck pot roast, trimmed of fat

1-ounce package taco seasoning mix, such as Old El Paso brand

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced (optional)

12 flour tortillas

Toppings according to taste: cilantro, chopped tomatoes, chili peppers and onions, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, squeeze of lime juice

Sprinkle both sides of meat with seasoning mix. Reduce the amount according to taste. Place meat in slow cooker. If using onion, spread slices evenly over the meat. No need to add water. Cover, set on high and cook for five to six hours or until meat is tender and easily falls apart. Remove from slow cooker with a large slotted spoon. Using two forks, shred the beef into a large bowl. Add onion and remaining warm juices from the slow cooker. Toss lightly to keep moist. To serve, spoon meat into warm soft taco shells. Add favorite toppings. Makes 12 tacos.

TIP: For a spicy pot-roast dinner, follow above steps. After three and a half hours in the slow cooker, add six peeled and quartered potatoes and six medium carrots, halved crosswise and lengthwise, on top of the meat. Add pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. When meat and vegetables are tender, about two hours later, remove meat and vegetables with a slotted spoon and place on a serving platter. Spoon drippings over meat, and serve with a fresh green salad. Serves 6.

