Find beauty in your home garden during ‘dog days’ of August

Summer gardens are entering the hot days of August when watering needs dramatically increase and many plants experience stress from the heat.

“Every year, we notice that certain plants are beautiful up until the heat arrives, then fade and wither after repeated hot-weather days,” said Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. ” Plants fade and wither, leaving us with only the memories of what once was.”

In recent years, low-water gardening, called xeriscape, is gaining interest. “The term xeriscape often brings visions of parched desert landscapes,” said Smith. “Xeriscapes can be colorful, attractive, and inviting while requiring far less water than traditional landscapes.”

Smith offers these basic tips to creating a vibrant, low-water garden:

Group plants according to water needs. Plant thirsty plants in the same area so watering can be concentrated on specific areas.

Build soil lips or soil basins around plants to direct water to plant roots. Depending on plant size this basin should be 3 to 18 inches from the base of plant.

Mulching your gardens will help soil retain moisture.

Pull weeds from beds. Weeds take up water plants could be using.

Add moisture-holding organic matter if soil drains quickly.

Pick the right plant for the right spot – Choose plants that thrive in hot, dry conditions

Several plant varieties can survive the heat of August with very little attention and care except an occasional watering and pruning off of the old blossoms, Smith says. Popular blooming drought-tolerant plants include: