Four Seasons Gardening series available this summer

Summer is a time of growth and exploration. While spring-planted flowers and vegetables are growing, take a break between waterings to learn something new from the vast world of gardening.

Explore the global impact of sunflowers, discover summer-blooming trees, and learn what it takes to put up a backyard greenhouse from University of Illinois Extension educators in the Four Seasons Gardening webinar series that begins June 20.

Online sessions are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and are free to attend. Registration is required. Extension educators Emily Swihart, Sarah Vogel, and Christina Lueking will lead this series. Learn more about the series and register for individual events at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

June 20 — Beyond the Beauty: The Global Impact of Sunflowers

To gardeners, sunflowers are known for their beauty, but they are not just another pretty face. Explore the impact sunflowers have on the global food market and their potential to help contaminated lands recover from industrial use. After attending, attendees will have a greater appreciation for these bright summer blooms and be eager to incorporate some of the new cultivars into their own growing space.

July 11 — More than Shade: Explore Summer Blooming Trees

After spring blooms fade and summer arrives, trees are often showing green foliage and offer the opportunity for shade from the summer heat. Trees are more than that, as summer-blooming trees and shrubs are just getting started. Discover different summer-blooming trees that provide a boost of color and ornamental features in the landscape over another season.

Aug. 22 — Before the Build: Considerations for Backyard Greenhouses

Have you ever thought of going outside to your backyard greenhouse during the cold weather months to pick fresh lettuce or plant some basil? Explore a variety of budget-friendly backyard greenhouses, what can be grown in them, and how to extend a growing season.

